Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells $87,666.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $20.21 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $743.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.