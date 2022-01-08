Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells $87,666.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $20.21 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $743.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
