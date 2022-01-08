Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $18,628,000.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $180.41 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.61 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.