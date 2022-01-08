Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $13,226.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $13,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PEG opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

