Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,639,396.67.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Progyny by 124.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 64.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 24.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 132.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 322.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 95,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

