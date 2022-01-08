Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $430,340.04.

On Monday, November 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $742,625.00.

Shares of LFUS opened at $303.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.95 and a 200 day moving average of $283.87. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

