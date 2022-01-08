Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LSCC opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

