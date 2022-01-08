Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 1,204 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72.

On Thursday, November 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $231,011.40.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $231.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.83. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.