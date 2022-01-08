Insider Selling: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £11,461.50 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($34.32), for a total value of £11,461.50 ($15,444.68).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 163 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,498 ($33.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.74 ($5,486.78).

On Friday, December 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($33.23), for a total value of £246,600 ($332,300.23).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 161 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($34.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,504.07).

On Thursday, November 11th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.08), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($505,973.25).

On Monday, October 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($33.62) per share, for a total transaction of £3,967.05 ($5,345.71).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,614 ($35.22) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 2,125 ($28.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.86). The company has a market cap of £9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,511.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,565.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,725 ($36.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($42.92) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($37.73) to GBX 2,900 ($39.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,890 ($38.94).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

