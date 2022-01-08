Insider Selling: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £11,461.50 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($34.32), for a total value of £11,461.50 ($15,444.68).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 163 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,498 ($33.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.74 ($5,486.78).
- On Friday, December 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($33.23), for a total value of £246,600 ($332,300.23).
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 161 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($34.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,504.07).
- On Thursday, November 11th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.08), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($505,973.25).
- On Monday, October 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($33.62) per share, for a total transaction of £3,967.05 ($5,345.71).
Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,614 ($35.22) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 2,125 ($28.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.86). The company has a market cap of £9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,511.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,565.59.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
