Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $2,287,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NET opened at $107.00 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

