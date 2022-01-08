Insider Selling: Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Sells C$38,000.00 in Stock

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,159.

Candente Copper stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.43 million and a PE ratio of -51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. Candente Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Get Candente Copper alerts:

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.