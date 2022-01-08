Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $446,446.15 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

