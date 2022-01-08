Insider Buying: Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) Insider Acquires 429,443 Shares of Stock

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) insider John Jetter acquired 429,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$15,459.95 ($11,122.26).

About Venture Minerals

Venture Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Australia. The company explores for nickel, iron, cobalt, base metals, lithium, copper, silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. Its flagship project is the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten project covering an area of 148 square kilometers located in north-western Tasmania.

