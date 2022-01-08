Insider Buying: Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $314.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

