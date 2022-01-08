Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires 1,838 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Ian Livingston bought 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,426.98).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,053.80 ($14.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 960. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,093.40 ($14.73).

Get National Grid alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 115.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.74) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.17 ($14.12).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.