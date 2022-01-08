Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTV. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Innovid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTV opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Innovid has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.