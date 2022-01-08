InnovAge (INNV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for InnovAge (OTCMKTS: INNV):
- 1/5/2022 – InnovAge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InnovAge Holding Corp. is a healthcare delivery platform. The Company delivers its patient-centered care through the InnovAge Platform. InnovAge Platform is focused on frail, dual-eligible seniors as well as it serve participants primarily through Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. InnovAge Holding Corp. is based in DENVER, United States. “
- 12/30/2021 – InnovAge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “InnovAge Holding Corp. is a healthcare delivery platform. The Company delivers its patient-centered care through the InnovAge Platform. InnovAge Platform is focused on frail, dual-eligible seniors as well as it serve participants primarily through Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. InnovAge Holding Corp. is based in DENVER, United States. “
- 12/27/2021 – InnovAge was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 12/23/2021 – InnovAge was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.
- 12/23/2021 – InnovAge was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.
- 12/17/2021 – InnovAge is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – InnovAge had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS INNV traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 862,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,900. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
