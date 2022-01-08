indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.04. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

