Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Asana accounts for about 1.0% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,753,733 shares of company stock worth $276,605,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

NYSE ASAN traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $62.79. 22,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

