Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence alerts:

ACQR opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Independence has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.