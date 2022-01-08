IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of IN8bio stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

