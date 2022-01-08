iMe Lab One Day Trading Volume Hits $625,212.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $8.03 million and $625,212.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00075460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.58 or 0.07586793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,617.18 or 0.99931348 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007061 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.