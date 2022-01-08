Illuvium Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $800.74 or 0.01911002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $514.79 million and $37.86 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00076466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.02 or 0.07653678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00075711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.46 or 1.00001837 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

