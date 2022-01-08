Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $399.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illumina has outperformed its industry in the past one year. The robust year-over-year improvement in Core Illumina businesses in the third quarter 2021 looks encouraging. Contributions from the recently-concluded GRAIL acquisition also buoy optimism. The company exited the third quarter with better-than-expected results. On the flip side, in the third quarter of 2021, Illumina’s research and development expenses increased 153.5%, whereas selling, general & administrative expenses rose a stupendous 357.8% over the year-ago period. Escalating costs led to huge operating losses in the quarter and are building significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. This has compelled Illumina to slash its full-year adjusted EPS guidance. Deterioration in the short-term cash level raises concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $439.31.

ILMN opened at $370.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

