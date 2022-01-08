IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.75.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$47.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.43 and a 1 year high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

