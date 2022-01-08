IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $72,523.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00060054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063321 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

