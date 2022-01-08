Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Snap by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snap by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $41.36 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,175,161.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

