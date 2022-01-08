Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 68.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $324.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

