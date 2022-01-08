Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 372 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after buying an additional 115,634 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

