Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 210 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $733.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $709.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.06. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $412.23 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

