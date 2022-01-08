Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,352 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

SYK opened at $271.50 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.