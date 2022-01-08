Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

