Ieq Capital LLC Has $20.70 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $219.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.97. The company has a market capitalization of $423.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

