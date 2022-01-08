Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $610.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $660.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

