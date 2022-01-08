Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 104.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

NYSE PG opened at $162.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

