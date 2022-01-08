Ieq Capital LLC Buys 8,386 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $20,852,754. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $122.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

