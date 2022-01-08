Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $164.64 and a one year high of $283.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.06 and its 200 day moving average is $249.43. The stock has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

