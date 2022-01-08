Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.63

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

ICVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.48.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $171,011,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $46,675,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $35,249,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

