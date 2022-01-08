ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.17

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.17 and traded as high as $21.20. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 8,357,193 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. Analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,843,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,758,000 after buying an additional 704,916 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,120,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,641,000 after buying an additional 3,273,008 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,509,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,018,000 after buying an additional 294,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,219,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,146,000 after buying an additional 168,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

