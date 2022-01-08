Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Shares Down 1.3%

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.96. 31,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 111,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Icecure Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Icecure Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Icecure Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

