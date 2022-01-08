Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Shares of IEP opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

