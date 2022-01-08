IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.81.

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.38 and a 1 year high of C$14.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.77. The firm has a market cap of C$418.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

