IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 10,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.79 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.