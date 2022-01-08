Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of HYW stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Hywin has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

