Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 19.5% in December

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HYSNY opened at $6.27 on Friday. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.