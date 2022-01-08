HyperCash Market Capitalization Reaches $16.95 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,058.75 or 0.99785130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00086000 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00332011 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00452299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00134266 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001634 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001864 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

