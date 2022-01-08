Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $39,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

A number of analysts have commented on HYMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

