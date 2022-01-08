Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 42,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $192.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

