Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) fell 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 6,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

About Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF)

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

