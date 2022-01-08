Humana’s (HUM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $486.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.84.

NYSE:HUM traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,517,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,174. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.92 and a 200 day moving average of $433.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

