Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after buying an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

